2024 iQFOiL Open European Championship – Never normally like this ?

Another windless day on the Gulf of Poetto where the iQFOiL Open European Championship are struggling to take place.

Looks like the 120 athletes competing in the European Championships will have to wait another day for the promised Mistral which sould shake things up on Thursday and Friday.

With no racing taking place today, the rankings remain unchanged for the second day in a row.

In the Women’s fleet, Islay Watson (GBR) leads the standings, followed by Daniela Peleg (ISR) in second and Maya Gysler (NOR) in third.

In the Men’s fleet, Luca Di Tomassi (ITA) holds the top spot, with Adrien Mestre (FRA) in second, tied on points with Matt Barton (GBR), who is currently third.

Full results available here . . .