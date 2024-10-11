The America’s Cup racing rules are different . . . but just how different?

We all know that the America’s Cup is different to your average club race or even other world championships, but just how different?

Mat Sheahan of PlanetSail takes a look at the America’s Cup Rules – how they are different – with chief umpire Richard Slater.



While the standard Racing Rules of Sailing form the basis, they are subtly (or not so subtly) amended to suit the America’s Cup AC75s and the enclosed racetrack format.

So far the racing has been heavily affected by two major features, the weather and the match race format.

The weather, namely the wind strength, acts as a switch on the AC75 foiling ability, dramatically changing their progress on the foils and dumping them in displacement mode.

Additionally, the enclosed field of play, combined with a match race start format tilts the race result heavily in favour of the winner of the pre-start duel and then leading round the first gate.