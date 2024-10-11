Puig Women’s America’s Cup – Group A qualification and Semi-Final Live

The Puig Women’s America’s Cup will complete the final three races for the Group A qualifying series’ Friday morning 11 October.

The top three teams of Group A will then join the top three teams from Group B – SWE, NED and ESP – invited teams, in the Semi-Final from 13:00 hrs UK (14:00 CET).

​​Following the Series A conclusion, the intention is to sail up to four races of the Semi-Final series.

The Final of the Puig Women’s America’s Cup is scheduled for Saturday 12 October.

Race News Update:

15:50 UK – Day of complete chaos for the AC40s. Eventually Athena Pathway win final series race R6. They move to Semi-Final with Luna Rossa and Emirates Team NZ.

16:30 – Semi-final series now due to start.

16:45 – Semi-Final Race 1 – ESP, ITA, GBR, NZL, NED, SWE.

17:10 – Semi-Final Race 2 – ITA, GBR, SWE, GER, NZL, ESP.

17:33 – Semi-Final Race 3 – GBR, ITA, NZL, ESP, SWE, NED.

17:57 – Semi-Final Race 4 – ESP, SWE, GBR, ITA, NZL, NED.

Final will be Athena Pathway GBR v Luna Rossa ITA



The British Athena Pathway team is . . .

Starboard Helm Hannah Mills, Starboard Trimmer Saskia Clark,

Port Helm Tash Bryant, Port Trimmer Hannah Diamond.

Weather forecast for Friday 11 October

Wind – E 6 knots increasing to S 13 knots.

Temp – 19°C

Sea State – SE 0.6m at 4s period

America’s Cup forecast review – The morning has an unsettled light breeze from the NE. In the afternoon we will see the wind clock to the SE direction where we can expect 8-12 knots in the later afternoon.

Saturday 12 October will see the start of the 37th America’s Cup match in Barcelona by four-time America’s Cup winner, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron represented by their team, Emirates Team New Zealand, and the British team Ineos Britannia representing Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd.