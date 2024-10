Puig Women’s America’s Cup – Italy and Britain to meet in the Final

It may have been a chaotic start to the day but eventually four Semi-Final races were completed for the Puig Women’s America’s Cup.

This resulted in Britain’s Athena Pathway and Italy’s Luna Rossa Parda Pirelli topping the semi-final table, both with 27 pts.

They will meet in the Puig Women’s America’s Cup Final on Sunday 13 October.

Semi-Final Race 1 – ESP, ITA, GBR, NZL, NED, SWE.

Semi-Final Race 2 – ITA, GBR, SWE, GER, NZL, ESP.

Semi-Final Race 3 – GBR, ITA, NZL, ESP, SWE, NED.

Semi-Final Race 4 – ESP, SWE, GBR, ITA, NZL, NED.

Related post . . .

Puig Women’s America’s Cup – Group A qualification and Semi-Final Live