Formula Kite Youth Europeans – Golden Ticket opportunity puts pressure on all ahead of finals

A massive day lays ahead for all the riders at Torregrande. It’s Formula Kite Youth Europeans finals day and anything can happen.

The opening series is now finished and Sunday is game day.

Nine riders now know their qualifying pathway to the finals, while tenth and lower positions have a one-shot, special opportunity to continue through the series.

Thanks to a radical new format where tenth place and above in both fleets can win a “Golden Ticket” and a shot at the qualifying series, anyone can win the Youth Europeans on Sunday.

Formula Kite Youth Europeans – Men

1. Maximiliam Maeder SGP

2. Riccardo Pianosi ITA

3. Gian Stragiotti SUI

4. Vojtech Koska CZE

5. Jan Voester GER

6. Lucas Fonseca BRA

7. Sam Dickinson GBR

8. Mattia Maini GBR

9. Jan Koszowski POL

10. Karl Maeder [U17] SUI

Formula Kite Youth Europeans – Women

1. Lysa CavalFRA

2. Derin AtakanTUR

3. Magdalena Woyciechowska POL

4.Zoe Boutang FRA

5. Ela Geiger GBR

6. Derin Deniz Sorguc TUR

7. Karolina Jankowska [U17] POL

8. Emma Rennie GBR

9. Dominika Braunova CZE

10. Marija Dolenc CRO