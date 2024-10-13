Day 2 of the 37th America’s Cup – Can Ineos pull back from the brink?

After a sobering first day, INEOS Britannia will need to start winning if they are to avoid a looming ‘white-wash’ after losing the opening two America’s Cup matches on Saturday.

DAY 2 RACE NEWS UPDATE:

Light wind conditions, 8 kts and dropping.

14:15 BST – AC37 Race 4 – Race Abandoned for the day

Race 4 will be run Monday 14 October, when more wind is expected.

13:10 BST – AC37 Race 3 – Emirates Team New Zealand got 75m penalty on Ineos and took a clear start.

Gate 1 – NZL lead by 19 sec

Gate 2 – NZL lead by 27 sec

Gate 3 – NZL lead by 32 sec

Gate 4 – NZL lead by 33 sec

Gate 5 – NZL lead by 43 sec

Finish – Emirates Team NZ Win by 52 sec, 600+ metres.

After the celebrations and sudden media hoopla of winning the Louis Vuitton Trophy, to become the first British challenger for the America’s Cup in more than 60 years, came the reality of what they now face.

The two fairly easy race wins by defenders Emirates Team New Zealand were a demonstration of the task they face to become the first ever British winner of the Auld Mug in 173 years.

For Ben Ainslie, who was a key member of the American team that came back from 1-8 down to win 9-8 in 2013, there is always another day, another race, another chance to win.

Interestingly that famous Cup comeback was over Emirates Team New Zealand! So do not expect the Kiwis to show any quarter until they have secured certain victory.

INEOS Britannia backer Sir Jim Ratcliff has revealed that whatever the result here he will continue with the team, although I am sure he would prefer the 38th America’s Cup to be as defenders.

Day 2 Racing is scheduled from 13:00hrs UK (14:0 CST) on Sunday 13 October.



AC Weather Forecast:

Wind – Easterly 11 knots decreasing to 6 knots.

Note: Wind at 13:49 BST was 6 knots

Sea State – E 0.7m at 4s period

Temp – 20 deg C Cloudy

The British team is lead by Ben Ainslie, the New Zealand team by Peter Burling.

The 37th America’s Cup is won by the first team to win seven races.

The schedule includes racing days with two races per day on the 12, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 21 October as required.