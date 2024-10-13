2000 Class sailors win 2024 Endeavour Trophy

Oliver Groves and Esther Parkhurst representing the 2000 class won the 2024 Endeavour Trophy after a close final day battle that went right down to the wire.
Groves and Parkhurst managed to do enough to keep their nearest rivals, Sam Whaley and Jess Hammett (WASZP) behind to secure the overall win by three points.
Finley Dickinson and Elysia O Leary (ILCA7) finished third, tied on points with Matt Mee and Jonny McGovern (GP14).
Fifth were Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (OK) with Joseph Warwicker and Matthew Wolstenholme (Snipe) winning the final race to take sixth overall, tied on points with Matt Rainback and Faye Chatterton (Osprey) and Sam and Ben Pascoe (Musto Skiff).
Endeavour Trophy 2024 – Final after 7 races
1st 2000 – Oliver Groves and Esther Parkhurst – – 18 pts
2nd WASZP – Sam Whaley and Jess Hammett – – 21 pts
3rd ILCA 7 – Finley Dickinson and Elysia O Leary – – 41 pts
4th GP14 – Matt Mee and Jonny McGovern – – 41 pts
5th OK – Nick Craig and Toby Lewis – – 42 pts
6th Snipe – Joseph Warwicker and Matthew Wolstenholme – – 48 pts
7th Osprey – Matt Rainback and Faye Chatterton – – 48 pts
8th Musto Skiff – Sam Pascoe and Benjamin Pascoe – – 48 pts
9th Merlin Rocket – Christian Birrell and Luke Patience – – 53 pts
10th RS400 – Edd Whitehead and Thomas Whitehead – – 54 pts
11th RS200 – Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen – – 57 pts
12th National 12 – Tom Stewart and Robert Stewart – – 68 pts
13th Topper 5.3 – Jessica Powell and Rob Henderson – – 69 pts
14th 29er – James Crossley and Sam Webb – – 74 pts
15th Cherub – Andrew Peters and Jill Peters – – 78 pts
16th 420 – Arwen Fflur and Matthew Rayner – – 82 pts
17th ILCA 4 – Toby Waggett and Jack Hopkins – – 84 pts
18th RS800 – Tommy Darling and Charlie Darling – – 87 pts
19th RS Feva – Ben Greenhaigh and Tom Sinfield – – 93 pts
20th Graduate – Fresh Abendstern and Ross Southwell – – 96 pts
21st Supernova – Sam Knight and Sam Watson – – 99 pts
22nd Firefly – Steve Tylecote and Alice Lucy – – 109 pts
23rd RS Aero 5 – Andrew Frost and Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – 114 pts
24th Blaze – Ben Harden and Lucy Ellery – – 132 pts
25th 49er – Fin Armstrong and Ewan Gribble – – 133 pts
26th Cadet – Samantha Nee and Bridgitte Nee – – 133 pts
27th RS Aero 9 – Baabilo Flower and Trudie Fell – – 137 pts
28th Enterprise – Darren Roach and Hayley Roach – – 145 pts
29th YNGP14 – Emily Page and Mathew Williams – – 155 pts
30th Topper 4.2 – Hari Clark and William Whittaker – – 172 pts