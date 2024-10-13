2000 Class sailors win 2024 Endeavour Trophy

Oliver Groves and Esther Parkhurst representing the 2000 class won the 2024 Endeavour Trophy after a close final day battle that went right down to the wire.

Groves and Parkhurst managed to do enough to keep their nearest rivals, Sam Whaley and Jess Hammett (WASZP) behind to secure the overall win by three points.

Finley Dickinson and Elysia O Leary (ILCA7) finished third, tied on points with Matt Mee and Jonny McGovern (GP14).

Fifth were Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (OK) with Joseph Warwicker and Matthew Wolstenholme (Snipe) winning the final race to take sixth overall, tied on points with Matt Rainback and Faye Chatterton (Osprey) and Sam and Ben Pascoe (Musto Skiff).

Endeavour Trophy 2024 – Final after 7 races

1st 2000 – Oliver Groves and Esther Parkhurst – – 18 pts

2nd WASZP – Sam Whaley and Jess Hammett – – 21 pts

3rd ILCA 7 – Finley Dickinson and Elysia O Leary – – 41 pts

4th GP14 – Matt Mee and Jonny McGovern – – 41 pts

5th OK – Nick Craig and Toby Lewis – – 42 pts

6th Snipe – Joseph Warwicker and Matthew Wolstenholme – – 48 pts

7th Osprey – Matt Rainback and Faye Chatterton – – 48 pts

8th Musto Skiff – Sam Pascoe and Benjamin Pascoe – – 48 pts

9th Merlin Rocket – Christian Birrell and Luke Patience – – 53 pts

10th RS400 – Edd Whitehead and Thomas Whitehead – – 54 pts

11th RS200 – Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen – – 57 pts

12th National 12 – Tom Stewart and Robert Stewart – – 68 pts

13th Topper 5.3 – Jessica Powell and Rob Henderson – – 69 pts

14th 29er – James Crossley and Sam Webb – – 74 pts

15th Cherub – Andrew Peters and Jill Peters – – 78 pts

16th 420 – Arwen Fflur and Matthew Rayner – – 82 pts

17th ILCA 4 – Toby Waggett and Jack Hopkins – – 84 pts

18th RS800 – Tommy Darling and Charlie Darling – – 87 pts

19th RS Feva – Ben Greenhaigh and Tom Sinfield – – 93 pts

20th Graduate – Fresh Abendstern and Ross Southwell – – 96 pts

21st Supernova – Sam Knight and Sam Watson – – 99 pts

22nd Firefly – Steve Tylecote and Alice Lucy – – 109 pts

23rd RS Aero 5 – Andrew Frost and Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – 114 pts

24th Blaze – Ben Harden and Lucy Ellery – – 132 pts

25th 49er – Fin Armstrong and Ewan Gribble – – 133 pts

26th Cadet – Samantha Nee and Bridgitte Nee – – 133 pts

27th RS Aero 9 – Baabilo Flower and Trudie Fell – – 137 pts

28th Enterprise – Darren Roach and Hayley Roach – – 145 pts

29th YNGP14 – Emily Page and Mathew Williams – – 155 pts

30th Topper 4.2 – Hari Clark and William Whittaker – – 172 pts