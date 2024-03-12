29er Typhoon 2024 UK Winter Championships at Draycote Water

The 29er Typhoon 2024 UK Winter Champs, was held at Draycote Water SC with a total of 50 participants.

After a series of intense races, winners of the event were James Crossley and Sam Webb (WPNSA / RLymYC) counting a 2, 1, 2 and discarding a 6, with a 5 pts total.

Finishing a close second were Finn Morris and Charlie Gran (RLymYC / HISC) counting a 4, 1, 1) with 6 pts, and third Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield (Port Dinorwic SC) counting a 1, 4, 3, on 8 pts.

In fourth place and also first female was Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks (RLymYC / WPNSA) counting a 7, 2, 4, with 13 pts.

Fifth were Merryn Attridge and Jack Solly (Castle Cove SC / Starcross YC) with 15 pts and sixth Maya Bergmann Smith and Tristan Alheid (HISC) the first mixed crew, with 16 pts.

As part of its long-term partnership with the 29er UK Class Association, Typhoon International has announced that it will be sponsoring three pairs of promising young sailors in the Junior, Boys and Girls divisions as part of its continued support of grassroots sailing.

The Junior pair will be Freya Hutchinson and Joanna MacAlister, the Boys pair will be Rory Stretch and Jake Rawes, and the Girls pair are of Annabelle Vines & Amelie Hiscocks.

29er Typhoon 2024 UK Winter Championships – Final Leaders (51 entries)

1st 2788 James Crossley and Sam Webb – – 2 1 ‑6 2 – – 5 pts

2nd 2849 Finn Morris and Charlie Gran – – 4 ‑5 1 1 – – 6 pts

3rd 2898 Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield – – 1 4 ‑5 3 – – 8 pts

4th 3079 Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks – – 7 ‑17 2 4 – – 13 pts

5th 3410 Merryn Attridge and Jack Solly – – 5 2 ‑22 8 – – 15 pts

6th 2826 Maya Bergmann Smith and Tristan Alheid – – ‑24 7 4 5 – – 16 pts

7th 2122 Millie Deacon and Tom Armstrong – – ‑15 3 11 7 – – 21 pts

8th 2880 Alex and Max Sydenham – – 3 ‑30 9 11 – – 23 pts

9th 2121 Kitty and Lily O’Halloran – – ‑27 13 3 12 – – 28 pts

10th 3224 Ella Lightbody and Holly Mitchell – – 14 6 8 -52 – – 28 pts

11th 2222 Dirk Rogers and William Mcewen – – 8 10 ‑21 10 – – 28 pts

12th 2924 Lila Edwards and Erin Pank – – 10 8 13 ‑16 – – 31 pts

13th 3400 Charlie Gatehouse and Sam Tonks – – 6 ‑21 18 9 – – 33 pts

14th 2915 Louis Hiscocks and Ben Adler – – 12 14 10 ‑21 – – 36 pts

15th 3007 Henry Keegan and Charlie Hopkinson – – 11 ‑15 15 14 – – 40 pts

16th 3081 Joe and Sam Armstrong Rowland – – ‑40 12 14 15 – – 41 pts

17th 2903 Joe Wimpory and Angus Cockburn – – 13 ‑40 20 13 – – 46 pts

18th 2736 Ella Jones and Thomas Jubb – – 9 31 7 ‑33 – – 47 pts

19th 2787 Ben Homer and Thomas Looseley – – 17 18 ‑37 17 – – 52 pts

20th 2231 Hutch Hutchinson and Jo Jo Macalister – – 20 ‑23 12 22 – – 54 pts