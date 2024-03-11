Kiwi SailGP Team adopt new name ahead of home event

The New Zealand SailGP Team has taken a new identity – the Black Foils.

Inspired by New Zealand’s sporting excellence, the Black Foils signify a bold new chapter for the team ahead of its home event at Christchurch 23-24 March 2024.

The New Zealand SailGP Team was etablished by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke in 2020, and entered the global racing championship in Season 2 and is now one of the most formidable teams in the fleet.

Regularly jostling at the top of the leaderboard, New Zealand finished second overall in Season 3 and is currently second in the overall 2023/24 season 4 standings, eight points behind Australia.

Burling expressed the hope that the new identity would provide a rallying cry for fans new and old:

“New Zealand sailing fans are among the most passionate in the world, and we hope this identity is one our supporters can get behind – whether cheering us on in Lyttelton, or watching us halfway across the globe.”

Burling, who sat out Sydney for the birth of his first child, will return to drive the Kiwi SailGP boat for the home event.

Wing trimmer Tuke said: “Black Foils embodies the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines our team. New Zealand sport has a longstanding affinity with the colour black, it symbolises strength, courage, passion and resilience – values that are all integral to our team and what we stand for.”

Many of the national sports teams of New Zealand have been given nicknames, officially or otherwise – Black Caps (Cricket); Tall Blacks (Basketball); Diamond Blacks (Baseball); Ice Blacks (Ice hockey) – based around the iconic status of the All Blacks rugby team, the most successful international men’s rugby side of all-time.

Kiwi fans can look forward to seeing more of the Black Foils when the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch begins, 23-24 March 2024.