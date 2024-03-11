McIntyre Ocean Globe Race – Patience required just to keep moving forward

After what could only be described as a hectic start to Leg 4 of the McIntyre Ocean Globe in Punta del Este on 5 March, things haven’t gotten any easier for the OGR fleet.

After the dramatic start to Leg 4 of the McIntyre OGR, the sailors faced fickle headwinds spreading the fleet and making slow progress up the Brazilian Coast.

Very differing routing options on display – next few days will reveal the right call!

Evrika FR (07), Maiden UK (03), Sterna SFA (42) and Spirit of Helsinki FI (71) suffered damage and breakages onboard.

The 13 classic yachts racing around the world to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Whitbread Race were brought back to reality with a windward bang after their long sunny stopover in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Within minutes of the start in 15, gusting to 25 knots South Westerly headwinds and lumpy 3 – 4 meters swell, Pen Duick VI experienced a man overboard – the crew member recovered within a couple of minutes.

Evrika FRA and Triana FRA collided resulting in Evrika’s bowsprit spearing a navigation buoy, Explorer AU got way too close and personal with a port control marker – All that before some crews succumbed to dreaded seasickness thanks to a lumpy messy sea state while others suffered from flu symptoms.

The situation hasn’t gotten easier for the 137 sailors racing towards the Cowes Royal Yacht Squadron finish line, over 6500 nm north. After the first five days racing, the fleet was only 560 miles up the rhumb line, but spread out 560 miles line abreast across the rhumb line.

With no strong South Easterly Trade Winds on the horizon, it looks like frustrating calm headwinds and highly local sailing conditions will continue for the coming week, creating winners and losers for sure.

The fleet might well be in for a rude awakening on this final leg. Not because of big seas or storms, but for the clever tactics and sheer patience required to keep moving forward in these upwind, shifty, unpredictable conditions.

Reports have been coming in of damage and maintenance required across the fleet. The most serious was sustained by the beautiful 65 ft Swan Evrika FRA at race start after a collision with the IRC leader Triana FRA, resulting in her spearing a buoy.

Maiden has been leading the fleet from race start, but has just slipped a place to their arch rivals Spirit of Helsinki and has reported some onboard issues.

“New record for this leg! How quickly the inverter broke, no more hot water, oven, or stove! Birthday protein bar instead of cake, anyone?” reported Maiden.

The first yachts are expected across the Royal Yacht Squadron finish line approx. 9/10 April 2024.

Once crossing the finish line, the fleet will dock at Trinity Landing, West Cowes, for the traditional Champagne reception and welcome by family and friends.

Follow the race on the OGR tracker HERE!

