Transat CIC – Britain’s Sam Davies completes international IMOCA podium

An exhausted but delighted Sam Davies sailed her Initiatives Coeur cross the finish line to take third place of the Transat CIC.

Davis crossed the finish at 20:11:37hrs local time NYC (00:11:37 hrs UTC) with an elapsed time of 8 days 12 hours 41 mins 37 seconds, 5 hours and 48 minutes behind race winner Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA).

She sailed a solid course not taking too many strategic risks, mostly staying a little south of the line taken by Dalin and Richomme but proving she and her Sam Manuard boat are very fast.

Her result tops the 4th on the 2020 Vendée Arctic race and a whole clutch of fifth places since 2022 and earmarks her as a serious podium contender for the Vendée Globe which will be her third.

Germany’s Boris Herrmann finished second some 3hrs and 30 minutes ahead of her.