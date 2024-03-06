Crash, Bang, Wallop start to Leg 4 of McIntyre Ocean Race

A thrills and spills start to Leg 4 of the McIntyre Ocean Globe Race from Punta Del Este, Uruguay to Cowes, UK in the final leg of the OGR.

Spirit of Helsinki FIN crossed the line first, Outlaw AUT second and Pen Duick VI FRA third – just a hair’s breadth separating the nail-bitingly tightly packed fleet.

In 15, gusting to 25 knots South Westerly headwinds and lumpy 3-4 meter swells the OGR spectators on the Punta del Este breakwater were treated to an entertaining display of classic yachts racing in, at times, way too close for comfort.



And it wasn’t long before this too close for comfort racing and big seas produced the first drama of the day.

Shortly after race start Maiden GBR radioed to communicate with a Man Over Board – which was later confirmed to be a member of the crew sailing Pen Duick VI.

The Prefecture was alerted to the call. OGR requested confirmation from all entrants and Spirit of Helsinki reported the MOB was from Pen Duick VI and the person concerned had been recovered.

Pen Duick VI has yet to confirm further clarification of the incident and OGR control is awaiting further information.

Also, within the first 30 minutes, the stunning Swan 65 Evrika FRA and IRC winners of leg 3 Triana FRA came a little too close for comfort narrowly avoiding a collision but resulting in Evrika colliding with and spearing a buoy with their bowsprit.

Damage reports have not yet been received from Evrika but it must have been a tricky extraction… Explorer AUT was also to suffer from the big sea hitting a large port control maker in a stalled tack, sliding up onto it before dragging past.

They reported the damage as ‘cosmetic’ and continued unaffected by the hit and run.

Tuesday’s start proved extra special as it’s not only the last departure of the OGR, but it’s the first time since the September race start that the entire 13-strong fleet has departed together.

The first yachts are expected across the Royal Yacht Squadron finish line approx 9th/10th April 2024.

