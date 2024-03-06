Star class Bacardi Cup – Kusznierewicz / Prada dominate Race 2

From start to finish, Kusznierewicz and Prada exhibited unrelenting control over the sixty-six boat Bacardi Cup fleet, claiming victory with an impressive lead of one and a half minutes.

Defending Champion Mateusz Kusznierewicz acknowledged the race committee with a tip of his hat at the finish line.

Another perfect day in Miami of warm, sunny weather and an 8-10 knot south-easterly breeze. A super keen fleet forced two general recalls, eventually starting all clear under a black flag.

With Kusznierewicz and Prada out front and coming into the first windward mark from course right, the battle unfolded behind with Austria’s Johann Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer and Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise jostling for second and third.

By the downwind, Kusznierewicz and Prada were still full steam ahead. Doyle/Infelise had moved up to second chased by the Austrians, with a further gap to George Szabo and Guy Avalon in fourth.

Kusznierewicz and Prada extended their lead even further on the final upwind, with Doyle and Infelise, and Spitzauer and Nehammer still tight, and separation in the chasing fleet.

A right battle ensued for third place, with boat speed rewarding Szabo/Avalon to make a remarkable recovery from their 34th place finish yesterday. They move up to 16th overall.

2024 Bacardi Cup Results – Top 10 after Race 2

1st Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada (POL 8559) – 3 pts

2nd Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise (USA 8580) – 6 pts

3rd Lars Grael / Ubiratan Matos (BRA 8392) – 8 pts

4th Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo (SUI 8575) – 13 pts

5th Augie Diaz / Henry Boening (USA 8509) – 14 pts

6th Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy (DEN 8532) – 17 pts

7th Johann Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer (AUT 8529) – 19 pts

8th Josh Powell / Mark Strube (USA 8522) – 20 pts

9th Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley (GBR 8443) – 23 pts

10th Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen (USA 8550) – 28 pts