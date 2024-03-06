18ft Skiff 2024 JJ Giltinan – Yandoo protest win resets Leaderboard on Day 4

Day 4 of the 2024 Winnings 2024 JJ Giltinan Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Following yesterday’s racing, a protest by the Yandoo crew, which was declared OCS in Race 3, resulted in the skiff being reinstated as the winner and thus a ripple effect back over the leaderboard.

That protest resolution and results from today’s two races, with the discard in play, mean that Yandoo of Micah Lane, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake) and Andoo of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton) share the lead with net scores each of eight points.

They were followed by Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Finn Rodowicz in third on 13 points.

Winner of the first race of day 4, was Yandoo ahead of Andoo with Rag & Famish Hotel in third and Finport Finance (Keagan York) fourth.

The second race win went to Andoo, with Big Foot Bags and Covers (Dave Hayter) in second and Yandoo third and Finport Finance (Keagan York) again fourth.

JJ Giltinan Championship 2024 – After race 5 and 6, with 1 discard (27 entries)



Further race dates for the championship are:

Thursday – March 7, 2024 – Race 7, Bill Miller Memorial Trophy

Saturday – March 9, 2024 – Race 8, Big Kite Memorial Trophy

Sunday – March 10, 2024 – Race 9, Ribbon and JJ Giltinan Trophy