Europe Class 2024 European Championship

The European Championship was held at Bassin d’Arcachon on the south west Atlantic coast of France, hosted by the Cercle de Voile d’Arcachon.
The 2024 European Champion is Martin Olesen of Denmark, counting four race wins and a second to top the leaderboard with 6 pts, and lead a Danish cleansweep of the podium.
In second was Klaus Madsen with 15 pts and third on the podium was Oscar Thule with 16 pts.
Other race winners were Oscar Thule in race 3, and Camilla Svensson who won the opening race.
Of the two British entries, Tim Law (Helford River SC) and John Rees (Hayling Island SC) . . . Law finished 7th with some steady scoring, 5 -19 4 5 9 13, and Rees in 32nd.
With the upcoming international events at Hayling Island SC (HISC) in 2025 there was strong interest from the Danes and French in attending the UK Nationals at HISC Fri 31 May to Sun 2 June this year.
The 2025 Masters and Youth European Championship will also take place at HISC.
2024 European Championship – Final Leaders (49 entries)
1st DEN 6 Martin OLESEN – – 2 1 -5 1 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd DEN 15 Klaus Rønn MADSEN – – -7 4 3 4 2 2 – – 15 pts
3rd DEN 1807 Oscar THULE – – 4 -5 1 2 4 5 – – 16 pts
4th FRA 5659 Damis VIELLE – – 3 -8 6 3 3 6 – – 21 pts
5th FRA 5674 Cyril RICHARD – – 6 2 -15 9 5 3 – – 25 pts
6th DEN 4 Camilla Thorup SVENSSON – – 1 6 2 14 -17 4 – – 27 pts
7th GBR 433 Tim LAWS – – 5 -19 4 5 9 13 – – 36 pts
8th FRA 99 Olivier LALANCE – – -29 13 17 6 12 7 – – 55 pts
9th FRA 5476 Raphaël GRAND – – 12 3 10 -24 13 19 – – 57 pts
10th FRA 220 Sabine RAGEUL – – 11 9 -50 15 7 20 – – 62 pts
11th FRA 5467 Arnaud LEDOUX – – -26 15 8 16 8 16 – – 63 pts
12th POL 166 Weronika FOLMER – – 9 7 -43 29 10 12 – – 67 pts
13th FRA 5717 Anne le HELLEY-SALOMON – – 10 14 -25 8 19 17 – – 68 pts
14th FRA 263 Perrine DARROUX – – 15 -32 9 17 20 10 – – 71 pts
15th FRA 5687 Valentin DESCHAMPS – – 21 -28 21 7 16 8 – – 73 pts
16th BEL 5 Maurits WIJNANTS – – 24 11 14 13 -30 11 – – 73 pts
17th FRA 5494 Alexis PEYROUTET – – -32 25 11 18 6 14 – – 74 pts
18th FRA 888 Franck JUIN – – 23 16 12 -26 15 9 – – 75 pts
19th GER 21 Katja MÜLLER – – 8 10 -31 11 24 23 – – 76 pts
20th GER 88 Carsten WERNECKE – – 14 21 -29 10 14 24 – – 83 pts
Other GBR
32nd GBR 431 John REES – – 36 34 -40 31 22 27 – – 150 pts