49er/49erFX World Championships – GBR moving in right direction

Day 2 of the 49er/49erFX World Championships in Lanzarote, got back on track



For the men, the 49er fleet completed three races and with the discard in play there was plenty of movement on the leaderboard.

New leaders are Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin (3, 1, 3) of France tied on 15 pts with Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (-7, 4, 1) of Holland.

In third is Poland’s Mikołaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch (-11, 6, 5) on 23 pts, and moving into fourth, after a knock-out day, are Julien D’Ortoli and Noe Delpech (2, 1, 1) on 24 pts.

Both USA teams dropped back, with overnight leaders Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid (15, 13, 9) finishing the day in 11th and Ian Barrows and Hans Henken (4, 8, 6) in 7th.

For the Brits James Peters and Fynn Steritt (4, 8, 6) finally found the right gear and after discarding a 16 moved from 14th to 8th overall on 29 pts

Not so good for James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (12, -37, 8) who started the second day in 4th and finished it in 12th with 31 pts.

Thursday is the last day of qualifying races before the fleet will be divided into Gold (top 25), Silver, and Bronze.

The 49erFX women completed just two more races for a total of four races, and the discard applied.

The Netherlands’ Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (1, 3) top the leaderboard with 5 pts, with Xiaoyu Hu and Mengyuan Shan (2, -18) of China second after discarding an 18 with 6 pts.

Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden (3, 2) move into 3rd (up from 11th), with Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (2, -16) in 4th with 10 pts

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (1, 5) had a much better day winning the opening race and then posting a 5th to gain ten places, now in 10th on 15 pts.



The FX will start racing in the morning Thursday and hopefully get 4 races in.



49er Men World Championship – Leaders After 6 races (71 entries)

1st FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 11 1 7 3 1 3 – – 15 pts

2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 5 4 1 7 4 1 – – 15 pts

3rd POL 64 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 2 4 6 11 6 5 – – 23 pts

4th ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 13 18 3 3 2 3 – – 24 pts

5th FRA 51 Julien D’ORTOLI and Noe DELPECH – – 6 15 20 2 1 1 – – 25 pts

6th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 12 5 3 10 3 6 – – 27 pts

7th USA 84 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN – – 8 1 37 6 6 8 – – 29 pts

8th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 9 16 2 4 8 6 – – 29 pts

9th URU 14 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ – – 1 13 6 9 14 2 – – 31 pts

10th AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 16 2 8 1 7 13 – – 31 pts

11th USA 5 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 5 3 1 15 13 9 – – 31 pts

12th GBR 12 James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES – – 4 2 5 12 37 8 – – 31 pts

13th POL 10 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI – – 11 10 7 20 5 2 – – 35 pts

14th AUS 20 Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR – – 7 9 9 4 15 7 – – 36 pts

15th DEN 66 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 3 6 12 5 26 11 – – 37 pts

16th FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 22 8 2 25 3 4 – – 39 pts

17th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER – – 7 17 5 1 11 19 – – 41 pts

18th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 10 21 4 5 15 7 – – 41 pts

19th SUI 2 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Arno de PLANTA – – 4 25 21 2 10 5 – – 42 pts

20th AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 8 9 4 13 9 13 – – 43 pts

49erFX Women World Championship – Leaders After 4 races (51 entries)

1st NED 2 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 1 3 1 3 – – 5 pts

2nd CHN 121 Xiaoyu HU and Mengyuan SHAN – – 3 1 2 18 – – 6 pts

3rd SWE 1 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 14 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

4th ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 3 2 5 16 – – 10 pts

5th POL 14 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 2 5 6 3 – – 10 pts

6th AUS 47 Laura HARDING and Annie WILMOT – – 7 17 4 1 – – 12 pts

7th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 19 6 4 2 – – 12 pts

8th BEL 4 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 6 18 7 1 – – 14 pts

9th CAN 71 Georgia LEWIN-LAFRANCE and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 12 7 3 4 – – 14 pts

10th GBR 5 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 9 12 1 5 – – 15 pts

11th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 2 8 18 6 – – 16 pts

12th ESP 73 Alicia FRAS and Elena BARRIO GARCIA – – 10 1 23 9 – – 20 pts

13th NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 13 3 5 20 – – 21 pts

14th NOR 8 Pia Dahl ANDERSEN and Nora EDLAND – – 18 4 6 12 – – 22 pts

15th FRA 63 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU – – 4 11 14 7 – – 22 pts

16th GER 33 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 18 6 10 7 – – 23 pts

17th NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH – – 1 9 15 17 – – 25 pts

18th USA 7 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 5 7 13 15 – – 25 pts

19th FIN 40 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA – – 11 10 9 6 – – 25 pts

Full results avaialable here . . .