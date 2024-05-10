Flying 15 Europeans – Wells and Tulloch are new leaders

Day 2 of the 2024 Flying 15 Europeans taking place at the Grand Prix de l’Ecole Naval based in Brest, France.

With two more races completed in the light breeze, Greg Wells and Dave Tulloch take the overall lead with Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwaller dropping to second.

David and Harry Lucas are in third tied on seven points with Andrew McKee and Richard Jones.

Flying 15 European Championship – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (37 entries)

1st GBR 4112 Greg Wells and Dave Tulloch – – 7 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR 4126 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwaller – – 1 2 5 – – 3 pts

3rd GBR 4017 David Lucas and Harry Lucas – – 15 5 2 – – 7 pts

4th GBR 4005 Andrew McKee and Richard Jones – – 4 3 4 – – 7 pts

5th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland – – 3 6 15 – – 9 pts

6th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKeller – – 12 8 3 – – 11 pts

7th GBR 4037 Nev Herbert and Mark Fowler – – 22 4 10 – – 14 pts

8th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – – 2 16 13 – – 15 pts

9th GBR 4113 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter – – 14 9 6 – – 15 pts

10th GBR 4114 Richard Whitworth and Trefor Jones – – 5 15 11 – – 16 pts

Full results available here . . .