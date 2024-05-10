470 Europeans – Change of fortune for British teams

The 470 European Championship was back in action Friday.
The light breeze changed the fortunes of the two leading GBR teams, with Bettine Harris and Martin Wrigley posting a 2, 1, to take third overall after the first two final series races.
While Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube dropped out of contention with a 22, 18, to finish the day in 18th.
Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (1, 5) stretched their lead to six points ahead of Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion (3, 2) of France.
Elena Berta and Bruno Festo (11, 6) of Italy slip to fourth.
470 Mixes Europeans – Gold Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (46 entries)
1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 2 2 1 2 -6 1 5 – – 13 pts
2nd FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 5 4 3 -6 2 3 2 – – 19 pts
3rd GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – -10 3 8 8 6 2 1 – – 28 pts
4th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 4 -18 4 1 1 11 8 – – 29 pts
5th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 4 6 6 3 7 5 -12 – – 31 pts
6th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – -17 9 7 5 5 8 3 – – 37 pts
7th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 1 6 10 2 7 -20 13 – – 39 pts
8th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 2 1 1 13 14 10 -20 – – 41 pts
9th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – UFD 5 3 6 10 12 7 – – 43 pts
10th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 6 12 5 7 1 13 -19 – – 44 pts
Other GBR:
18th GBR 4 Vita HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE – – 9 16 2 11 2 -22 18 – – 58 pts