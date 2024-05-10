470 Europeans – Change of fortune for British teams

The 470 European Championship was back in action Friday.

The light breeze changed the fortunes of the two leading GBR teams, with Bettine Harris and Martin Wrigley posting a 2, 1, to take third overall after the first two final series races.

While Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube dropped out of contention with a 22, 18, to finish the day in 18th.

Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (1, 5) stretched their lead to six points ahead of Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion (3, 2) of France.

Elena Berta and Bruno Festo (11, 6) of Italy slip to fourth.

470 Mixes Europeans – Gold Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (46 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 2 2 1 2 -6 1 5 – – 13 pts

2nd FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 5 4 3 -6 2 3 2 – – 19 pts

3rd GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – -10 3 8 8 6 2 1 – – 28 pts

4th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 4 -18 4 1 1 11 8 – – 29 pts

5th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 4 6 6 3 7 5 -12 – – 31 pts

6th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – -17 9 7 5 5 8 3 – – 37 pts

7th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 1 6 10 2 7 -20 13 – – 39 pts

8th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 2 1 1 13 14 10 -20 – – 41 pts

9th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – UFD 5 3 6 10 12 7 – – 43 pts

10th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 6 12 5 7 1 13 -19 – – 44 pts

Other GBR:

18th GBR 4 Vita HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE – – 9 16 2 11 2 -22 18 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .