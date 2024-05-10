Flying 15 Europeans – Pinnell leads after day 1

Only one race completed on the opening day of the 2024 Flying 15 Europeans taking place at the Grand Prix de l’Ecole Naval based in Brest, France.

Results posted only list the helms . . . Winner of the first race and overall leader is Ian Pinnell, second Charles Apthorp and third David Mckee.

First non-GBR entry is Rafael Benitez of Spain in sixth place.

Racing continues through the weekend.

Flying 15 European Championship – Leaders after 1 race (37 entries)

1st GBR 4126 INTERSTELLA PINNELL Ian

2nd GBR 3957 FOUR WINDS APTHORP Charles

3rd GBR 4065 POND SKATER MCKEE David

4th GBR 4005 FIERY CHARIOT MCKEE Andrew

5th GBR 4114 FULL WELLY WHITWORTH Richard

6th ESP 3724 ACADEMIA BIGBOYNAUTICA BENITEZ Rafael

7th GBR 4112 MAURICE WELLS Greg

8th ESP 3577 FUEGO FATUO WALKER John

9th IRL 4116 MR. POTATO HEAD MACCARTHY Shane

10th GBR 4080 WINDBREAKER PATTERSON Simon

11th GBR 4061 # SPARKS WAPLES Chris

12th GBR 4033 SPARKS & BUBBLES WAPLES Justin

13th GBR 3805 SWEET CHARIOT MASSEY Graham

14th GBR 4113 ANGELS ONE FIVE KNELLER Simon

15th GBR 4017 CARBON FFOOTPRINT LUCAS David

16th GBR 3664 TOTAL ECLIPSE BYERS Keith

17th IRL 4093 MIKE WAZOWSKI MATHEWS Ian

18th IRL 4026 MACH FFIVE GREEN Alan

19th IRL 4092 CHECKMATE O BRIEN Niall

20th GBR 4091 VERY STABLE GENIUS ARNOLD Jeremy

Full results available here . . .