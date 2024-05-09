470 Europeans – No racing on Day 3 in Cannes

Day 3 of the 470 European Championship looked promising, but the wind died during the first race and that was it for the day.

Friday will see an 11:00h possible start and three races scheduled.

Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman lead after five races.

In second place are Elena Berta and Bruno Festo of Italy, third are Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France.

Best placed of the Brits are the Team GB pair Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube in tenth.

In 12th are was another British pair, Bettine Harris and Martin Wrigley.

Full results available here . . .

