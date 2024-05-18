Formula Kite Worlds – Ellie Aldridge books finals place

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge booked her place in the women’s four-rider finals finale where she joins Lauriane Nolot of France.

In the men final, Singapore’s Max Maeder is joined by the young Italian Riccardo Pianosi.

Nolot and Maeder carry the reward of two race wins into their finals, which means they’re just one race away from defending their world titles.



But, the Kite final format is notorious for throwing-up surprises.

In both the men and women’s events, eight other competitors will be racing in semi-finals to join the pre-selections in the four-rider finals.

This will include Britain’s Lily Young who comes through in ninth to the semi-finals, and has a chance to make the final.

No British competitors made it to the men’s top ten, best finisher was Sam Dickinson in 22nd, with Mattia Maini 23rd.

You can follow the action in the medal series via the livestream on YouTube and Facebook, with the first race scheduled to start at 1200 hours French time.

Leading WOMEN Gold Fleet (46 entries)

1st FRA 1 Lauriane Nolot – – 33 pts

2nd GBR 2 Eleanor Aldridge – – 37 pts

3rd FRA 3 Jessie Kampman – – 41 pts

4th FRA 4 Poema Newland – – 59 pts

5th AUS 157 Breiana Whitehead – – 76 pts

6th SUI 171 Elena Lengwiler – – 79 pts

7th USA 183 Daniela Moroz – – 80 pts

8th ISR 176 Gal Zukerman – – 114 pts

9th GBR 169 Lily Young – – 120 pts

10th NED 179 Annelous Lammerts – – 122 pts

Leading MEN Gold Fleet (78 entries)

1st SGP 1 Maximilian Maeder (U19) (U21) – – 18 pts

2nd ITA 2 Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – 34 pts

3rd FRA 3 Axel Mazella – – 35 pts

4th AUT 4 Valentin Bontus – – 61 pts

5th GER 24 Jannis Maus – – 63 pts

6th ITA 96 Lorenzo Boschetti – – 77 pts

7th BRA 46 Bruno Lobo – – 80 pts

8th CRO 91 Martin Dolenc – – 87 pts

9th CYP 51 Denis Taradin – – 87 pts

10th SLO 63 Toni Vodisek – – 101 pts