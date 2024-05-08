470 Europeans – Xammar and Brugman take lead

Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman have taken a thre point lead after five races at the 470 Europeans.

In second place are Elena Berta and Bruno Festo of Italy, four points clear of Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France.

Best placed of the Brits are the Team GB pair Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube (9 -16 2 11 2) in tenth with 24 pts. IN 12th are was another British pair, Bettine Harris and Martin Wrigley with 25 pts.

470 Mixes Europeans – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (46 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 2 2 1 2 -6 – – 7 pts

2nd ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 4 -18 4 1 1 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 5 4 3 -6 2 – – 14 pts

4th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 1 6 -10 2 7 – – 16 pts

5th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 2 1 1 13 -14 – – 17 pts

6th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 6 -12 5 7 1 – – 19 pts

7th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 4 6 6 3 -7 – – 19 pts

8th JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Fuyuka MORITA – – 7 1 6 -14 9 – – 23 pts

9th FRA 7 Lomane VALADE and Julien BUNEL – – -16 10 10 1 3 – – 24 pts

10th GBR 4 Vita HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE – – 9 -16 2 11 2 – – 24 pts

11th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – UFD 5 3 6 10 – – 24 pts

12th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – -10 3 8 8 6 – – 25 pts

