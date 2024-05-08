49er Skiff and Nacra Championships – Grummett and Hawes take 49er lead

Day 2 of the La Grande Motte International Regatts for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra Championships.

The Team GB pair James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (1-4-1) slip to second after three more races, with James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (5-1-2) taking a two point lead.

Kiwi pair Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie (20-2-4) remains in third, nine points off the leaders.

After finishing fourth at the Worlds earlier this season, Grummett and Hawes have enjoyed instant success together. Surely their world-class chemistry must have taken even them by surprise? “Er, not really,” said Hawes. “We’ve probably spent a few years planning to do it and not ending up doing it. So it’s nice to be there now.”

With lots of capsizing in the 49erFX fleet, the women’s skiff completed just one race Wednesday.

Despite winning the only race, Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi slip off the top spot due to the Italians’ slightly worse scores on tiebreak. Instead, a second place across the finish raises Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak from Poland into the top spot.

The Team GB pair Freya Black and Saskia Tidey slip to 12th, Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson are 19th.

In the Nacra 17 Worlds, Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (1-1-2) have taken an eight point lead ahead of Swedish team of Ida Svensson and Markus Dackhamma (10-3-2).

Moving into third are Italy’s Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (1-2-4) one point ahead of Team GB’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3-7-1) who are tied in fourth with Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson (3-5-3) of New Zealand.

Thursday is forecast for lighter breeze as the regatta reaches the final day of qualifying before the Nacra 17 and 49er men get regrouped for the gold fleet finals.

