49er/49erFX World Championships – Full-on start in Lanzarote

Conditions for the opening day of the 49er/49erFX World Championships in Lanzarote, were really windy and wavy.

The 49erFX women completed two races with Xiaoyu Hu and Mengyuan Shan (3, 1) of China, and the Netherlands’ Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (1, 3) top the leaderboard with 4 pts.

In third place are Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (3, 2) with 5 pts, and fourth Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak (2, 5) of Poland.

The British FX pair Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (9, 12) are in 20th with 21 pts.

Other flight winners were Jo Aleh and Molly Meech (1, 9) of New Zealand and Alicia Fras and Elena Garcia (10, 1) of Spain.

For the men, the whole 49er fleet completed three races . . . Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid (5, 3, 1) of the USA are the leaders with 9 pts.

In second are Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (5, 4, 1) of Holland with 10 pts, and third Ian Barrows and Hans Henken (8, 1, 2) of the USA on 11 pts.

Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (4, 2, 6)are in fourth with 12 pts, fifth Poland’s Mikołaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch (2, 4, 7) and sixth Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin (11, 1, 7) FRA

The British ‘Team GB’ Olympic pair, James Peters and Fynn Steritt (9. 16, 3) are 14th with 28 pts.

Other race winners were, Ian Barrows and Hans Henken USA, Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie NZL, Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin FRA, Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz URU,

49er Men World Championship – Leaders After 3 races (71 entries)

1st USA 5 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 5 3 1 – – 9 pts

2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 5 4 1 – – 10 pts

3rd USA 84 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN – – 8 1 2 – – 11 pts

4th GBR 12 James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES – – 4 2 6 – – 12 pts

5th POL 64 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 2 4 7 – – 13 pts

6th FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 11 1 7 – – 19 pts

7th URU 14 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ – – 1 13 6 – – 20 pts

8th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 12 5 3 – – 20 pts

9th DEN 66 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 3 6 12 – – 21 pts

10th AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 8 9 4 – – 21 pts

11th BEL 24 Yannick LEFÈBVRE and Youenn BERTIN – – 10 3 9 – – 22 pts

12th AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 16 2 8 – – 26 pts

13th AUS 20 Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR – – 7 9 10 – – 26 pts

14th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 9 16 3 – – 28 pts

49erFX Women World Championship – Leaders After 2 races (51 entries)

1st CHN 121 Xiaoyu HU and Mengyuan SHAN – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

1st NED 2 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

4th POL 14 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

5th NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH – – 1 9 – – 10 pts

6th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

7th ESP 73 Alicia FRAS and Elena BARRIO GARCIA – – 10 1 – – 11 pts

8th USA 7 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

9th AUS 44 Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE – – 4 11 – – 15 pts

9th FRA 63 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU – – 4 11 – – 15 pts

11th SWE 1 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 14 2 – – 16 pts

12th NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 13 3 – – 16 pts

13th USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS – – 5 13 – – 18 pts

14th POL 525 Gabriela CZAPSKA and Hanna RAJCHERT – – 10 8 – – 18 pts

15th SGP 27 Kimberly LIM and Cecilia LOW – – 8 10 – – 18 pts

16th CAN 25 Alexandra TEN HOVE and Mariah MILLEN – – 6 13 – – 19 pts

17th CAN 71 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 12 7 – – 19 pts

18th AUS 777 Mina FERGUSON and Dervla DUGGAN – – 11 9 – – 20 pts

19th JPN 586 Misaki TANAKA and Sera NAGAMATSU – – 7 14 – – 21 pts

20th GBR 5 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 9 12 – – 21 pts

Full results avaialable here . . .