49er/49erFX World Championships – Full-on start in Lanzarote

Conditions for the opening day of the 49er/49erFX World Championships in Lanzarote, were really windy and wavy.
The 49erFX women completed two races with Xiaoyu Hu and Mengyuan Shan (3, 1) of China, and the Netherlands’ Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz (1, 3) top the leaderboard with 4 pts.
In third place are Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (3, 2) with 5 pts, and fourth Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak (2, 5) of Poland.
The British FX pair Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (9, 12) are in 20th with 21 pts.
Other flight winners were Jo Aleh and Molly Meech (1, 9) of New Zealand and Alicia Fras and Elena Garcia (10, 1) of Spain.
For the men, the whole 49er fleet completed three races . . . Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid (5, 3, 1) of the USA are the leaders with 9 pts.
In second are Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (5, 4, 1) of Holland with 10 pts, and third Ian Barrows and Hans Henken (8, 1, 2) of the USA on 11 pts.
Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (4, 2, 6)are in fourth with 12 pts, fifth Poland’s Mikołaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch (2, 4, 7) and sixth Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin (11, 1, 7) FRA
The British ‘Team GB’ Olympic pair, James Peters and Fynn Steritt (9. 16, 3) are 14th with 28 pts.
Other race winners were, Ian Barrows and Hans Henken USA, Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie NZL, Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin FRA, Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz URU,
49er Men World Championship – Leaders After 3 races (71 entries)
1st USA 5 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 5 3 1 – – 9 pts
2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 5 4 1 – – 10 pts
3rd USA 84 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN – – 8 1 2 – – 11 pts
4th GBR 12 James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES – – 4 2 6 – – 12 pts
5th POL 64 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 2 4 7 – – 13 pts
6th FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 11 1 7 – – 19 pts
7th URU 14 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ – – 1 13 6 – – 20 pts
8th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 12 5 3 – – 20 pts
9th DEN 66 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 3 6 12 – – 21 pts
10th AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 8 9 4 – – 21 pts
11th BEL 24 Yannick LEFÈBVRE and Youenn BERTIN – – 10 3 9 – – 22 pts
12th AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 16 2 8 – – 26 pts
13th AUS 20 Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR – – 7 9 10 – – 26 pts
14th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 9 16 3 – – 28 pts
49erFX Women World Championship – Leaders After 2 races (51 entries)
1st CHN 121 Xiaoyu HU and Mengyuan SHAN – – 3 1 – – 4 pts
1st NED 2 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 1 3 – – 4 pts
3rd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 3 2 – – 5 pts
4th POL 14 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 2 5 – – 7 pts
5th NZL 75 Jo ALEH and Molly MEECH – – 1 9 – – 10 pts
6th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 2 8 – – 10 pts
7th ESP 73 Alicia FRAS and Elena BARRIO GARCIA – – 10 1 – – 11 pts
8th USA 7 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 5 7 – – 12 pts
9th AUS 44 Olivia PRICE and Evie HASELDINE – – 4 11 – – 15 pts
9th FRA 63 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU – – 4 11 – – 15 pts
11th SWE 1 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 14 2 – – 16 pts
12th NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 13 3 – – 16 pts
13th USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS – – 5 13 – – 18 pts
14th POL 525 Gabriela CZAPSKA and Hanna RAJCHERT – – 10 8 – – 18 pts
15th SGP 27 Kimberly LIM and Cecilia LOW – – 8 10 – – 18 pts
16th CAN 25 Alexandra TEN HOVE and Mariah MILLEN – – 6 13 – – 19 pts
17th CAN 71 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 12 7 – – 19 pts
18th AUS 777 Mina FERGUSON and Dervla DUGGAN – – 11 9 – – 20 pts
19th JPN 586 Misaki TANAKA and Sera NAGAMATSU – – 7 14 – – 21 pts
20th GBR 5 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 9 12 – – 21 pts