18ft Skiff 2024 JJ Giltinan Championship – Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 Winnings 2024 JJ Giltinan Championship on Sydney Harbour.

After two short-course races Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Finn Rodowicz move into the lead with a one point advantage.

Second are defending champion Andoo (John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton, with New Zealand’s ASCC of Eli Liefting, Adam Mustill and Josh Schon in third place.

Day 3 was sailed in 8-12knots North Eastwind conditions over two, three-lap, short-course races (Races 3 and 4), which were conducted by the Australian 18 Footers League on a sunny Sydney Harbour.

Two more short-course races scheduled for ay 4 Wednesday.

JJ Giltinan Championship 2024 – After race 3 and 4 (27 entries)

