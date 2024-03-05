Star class Bacardi Cup – Diaz and Boening secure the opening race win

The 97th Bacardi Cup, March 4-9, 2024, kicked off Monday in Biscayne Bay, Miami with sixty-six Stars representing fifteen nations for what turned out to be a light-wind tactical challenge.

Seasoned Star Class veteran Augie Diaz and crew Henry Boening executed a perfect display of skill to secure the win.

Diaz has more than 40 years of pedigree in the Star Class but dDespite winning the 2016 Star Worlds and the 2018 Star Europeans, The Bacardi Cup title has so far proved elusive.

With the exception of second placed Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada, Diaz/Boening headline a top ten leaderboard dominated by Grand-Masters (skippers aged 60 and above) or Masters (skippers aged 50 through 59).

In sailing age is not a barrier to success, and the seasoned prowess of these highly experienced teams was proven today.

Defending Bacardi Cup Champions, Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada initially led at the first windward mark, punching out ahead of the fleet along with Lars Grael/Ubiratan Matos, and Diego Negri/Sergio Lambertenghi in third.

Downwind Grael/Matos accelerated away to lead the pack, with a switch in position behind as Negri/Lambertenghi edged into second, Diaz/Boening in third and Kusznierewicz/Prada in fourth.

Onto the second windward leg and all change, with Kusznierewicz/Prada again setting the pace, chased by Diaz/Boening and Grael/Matos, with Eric Doyle/Payson Infelise gearing up to fourth.

Onto the final downwind and Diaz/Boening found the speed button to overhaul Kusznierewicz/Prada and take the race win. Behind it was neck and neck between Grael/Matos and Doyle/Infelise for third and fourth.

Star Bicardi Cup – Provisional leaders after Race 1

1. Augie Diaz / Henry Boening (USA 8509) – 1 pt

2. Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada (POL 8559) – 2 pt

3. Lars Grael / Ubiratan Matos (BRA 8392) – 3 pt

4. Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise (USA 8580) – 4 pt

5. Marin Misura / Tonko Barac (CRO 8531) – 5 pt

6. Josh Powell / Mark Strube (USA 8522) – 6 pt

7. Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo (SUI 8575) – 7 pt

8. Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen (USA 8550) – 8 pts

9. Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy (DEN 8532) – 9 pts

10. John MacCausland / Peter Sangmeister (USA 8448) – 10 pts