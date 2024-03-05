The Best Bits – Matt Sheahan focuses on the RYA Dinghy Show

If you’re looking for a buzz at a boat show the RYA Dinghy and Watersports show has it in bucket loads.

Matt Sheahan together with his long suffering crew scoured the show for our favourite stories.

We make no excuse for focussing on the people rather than a fancy edit of fast moving action, because it’s people like this and their enthusiasm that make this show so special.

Looking for a particular Dinghy . . .

01:18 505

02:00 Merlin Rocket

08:32 Flying 15

08:49 Hadron 2

09:22 Switch

12:24 Firefly

20:11 ISO-2

