PlanetSail’s Matt Sheahan talks with Ben Ainslie on his change of focus

Ben Ainslie recently stepped down as Driver of his Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, to focus full-time on challenging for the America’s Cup with the INEOS Britannia America’s Cup Team later this year.

So, what has driven Ainslie to step down? Is it time to re-focus? Planetsail’s Matt Sheahan finds out as Ainslie explains the thinking behind this move along with the strategy of the team going forward.



Despite a couple of wins last year in SailGP Season 4, Emirates Great Britain has not managed to continue this momentum.

Meanwhile, in Ainslie’s America’s Cup campaign the team has delivered some poor performances in the two America’s Cup preliminary events.

