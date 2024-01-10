ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Anne-Marie Rindom 2024 Champion

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark confirmed her victory in the 2024 ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship.

Already with a winning margin prior to the medal race, Rindom only needed to safely complete the race.

After the Medal Race, won by Maria Erdi of Hungary, the final overall result was 1st Anne-Marie Rindom, 2nd Charlotte Rose USA and 3rd Emma Plasschaert BEL.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove was sixth in the medal race to finish 10th overall.

While teammate Matilda Nicholls won the final gold fleet race to place 16th overall.

2024 ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship Medal Race



