SailGP – Nathan Outteridge steps in to drive Danish F50 in Abu Dhabi

Nathan Outteridge will replace Nicolai Sehested behind the wheel of the Danish F50 in Abu Dhabi, with Sehested missing the event on paternity leave.

Outteridge, who previously steered Japan to two season Finals, will step in for Sehested, who will remain in Denmark for the birth of his second child.

Abu Dhabi will mark the first event Sehested has missed since joining the league in Season 2, but the team confirmed he will return to driving duties for the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix in Sydney on February 24-25.

Outteridge joins the Danish team on loan from Switzerland – he joined the Swiss as sailing advisor and co-driver in Season 3.

Despite this, Outteridge’s stint behind the wheel of ROCKWOOL DEN will mark his first time driving an F50 in almost 18 months. He previously drove the Swiss F50 at Season 3’s events in Denmark and France in 2022.

A series of driver reshuffles have also been announced across the SailGP fleet in recent events.

New U.S. driver Taylor Canfield debuting in Dubai, and Giles Scott – Ben Ainslie’s replacement on board Emirates GBR – set to race for the first time this weekend.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council will take place on January 13-14, with racing scheduled to take place from 2pm GST on both days.

