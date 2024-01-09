ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Anne-Marie Rindom with a day to spare

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark won the 2024 ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship with a day to spare in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

After three final series races Rindom topped the leaderboard with 38pts, 21 points clear of the rest of the gold fleet after ten races.

This means that she cannot be beaten and has only to start the Medal race to confirm her World Title.

In second is Charlotte Rose of the USA on 59 pts, and third Maud Jayet of Switzerland tied on 70 pts with Emma Plasschaert of Belgium. And they will battle for the other podium places.

Winner of the first race was Gabriella Kidd of Brazil, but it was not eneough to put her in the Medal race. The second race went to Maxime Jonker of Sweden who finished the day in eighth overall and the final race went to Rindom, her fourth win of the series.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (23, 3, 28) made the Medal race in tenth on 103 pts, while Matilda Nicholls (14, 15, 39) finished the day in 18th.

The Medal race for the top ten, and a final race for fleet are scheduled for Wednesday.

2024 ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship

Gold Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (102 entries)

Full results available here . . .