RORC Transatlantic Race Day Three

RORC Transatlantic Race race leaders on 9 January at 06:00 UTC:

Multihull Line Honours & MOCRA – Zoulou (FRA)

Monohull Line Honours & IRC SZ – Leopard 3 (MON

IRC Overall & IRC One – Cocody (FRA)

IRC Zero – Warrior Won (USA)

Class40 Sensation Extreme (FRA)

IRC Two Handed Tigris (GBR).

Day Three: 9 January: On the third day, the majority of the international fleet is racing down the West African Coast. Hazards include numerous fishing boats dragging nets, but the positive gain is due to the Western Sahara Desert delivering thermal wind to the boats sailing south.

The fastest boats are now heading west into the Atlantic and the strategic decisions in the future will be far from land, influenced by weather and ocean currents.

Erik Maris’ MOD70 Zoulou (FRA) leads the multihull division and the Farr 100 Leopard 3 (MON), skippered by Chris Sherlock is the leading monohull.

For now, the vast majority of the fleet see the Cape Verde Islands as the ‘target’ for their race – All bar one boat; Richard Fromentin’s JPK 1180 Cocody (FRA) which was the only boat to go north of the Canary Islands and is the overall leader for the race after IRC time correction.