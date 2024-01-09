Tasar World Championship – Jonathan and Libby Johnson Mckee take 2024 Title

Jonathan and Libby Johnson Mckee of the USA are the 2024 Tasar World Champions.

Three final races at the Sandringham Yacht Club, Australia, confirmred their title win. with Australia’s Harrison Sly and Zara Challis putting in a strong challenge with two race wins and a ninth, but finally falling short of toppling the American pair.

Chris Dance and Peter Hackett, Australia, moved to take third on the podium.

The other race winners on the day were Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Analucia Clarkson of the USA

The lone British entry, Steve and Sarah Cockerill, finished 19th overall.

2024 Tasar World Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races (107 entries)

1st USA Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee – – 3 3 -13 – – 31 pts

2nd AUS Harrison Sly and Zara Challis – – 1 9 1 – – 38 pts

3rd AUS Chris Dance and Peter Hackett – – -20 2 4 – – 40 pts

4th AUS James Sly and Eliza Solly – – 4 5 14 – – 46 pts

5th USA Jay Renehan and Lisa Renehan – – 8 15 7 – – 63 pts

6th AUS Jon Holroyd and Tom Johnston – – 12 6 2 – – 73 pts

7th AUS Mark Bulka and Oliver Bulka – – 5 29 3 – – 83 pts

8th USA Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Analucia Clarkson – – 7 1 10 – – 84 pts

9th AUS Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – -32 25 6 – – 84 pts

10th AUS Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley – – 2 8 20 – – 99 pts

11th AUS Robert Douglass and Nicole Douglass – – 16 20 12 – – 109 pts

12th AUS Lachlan Heath and Carmen Walker – – -108 7 42 – – 113 pts

13th USA Michael Karas and Molly Karas – – 31 28 8 – – 115 pts

14th AUS Craig Mcphee and Wayne Hale – – 9 16 16 – – 125 pts

15th USA Stasi Burzycki and Sophia Kasper – – 6 -34 9 – – 131 pts

16th JPN Satoshi Kami and Saori Kami – – 48 31 22 – – 133 pts

17th AUS Brad Jones and Allegra Jones – – 17 19 15 – – 134 pts

18th AUS Joshua Faddy and Paula Cummins – – 15 30 11 – – 136 pts

19th GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – 13 18 18 – – 137 pts

20th AUS Aaron Linton and Jay Whittem – – 10 4 29 – – 141 pts

Full results available here . . .