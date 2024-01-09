ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Rindom takes control

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark opened her lead after the first two final series races of the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship.



Rindom posted a 7 and 1 to lead by 12 points from Line Flem Hoest (2, 10) of Norway, with Vasileia Karachaliou (5, 5) of Portugal climbing ten places to take third.

Maria Erdi (4, -46) of Hungary is fourth and Maxime Jonker (-26, 3) now fifth, and Charlotte Rose (-39, 2) of the USA sixth.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (9, -32) moves into 7th place, one point ahead of teammate Hannah Snellgrove (-33, 6) in the battle for Team GB Olympic selection.

With the final day of fleet racing, remaining in the top ten for the medal racing will be the focus of the day.

ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Gold Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (102 entries)

Full results available here . . .