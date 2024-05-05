SailGP – Bermuda Sail Grand Prix Day 2

Day 2 of the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix Day, with two more fleet races and then the three boat final.

Diego Botin and Spain pulled themselves into the winner takes-all Final with a 3 and 4, to face off with Tom Slingsby’s Australia and New Zealand of Pete Burling.

A flying start in the Final put Spain into the lead at the first mark and they stayed ahead, despite a challenge mid-race by the Kiwies to take a 16 sec win ahead of New Zealand.



The refreshed season standings see New Zealand retain its position at the top of the Season 4 leaderboard with 77 points – a clear 10 point lead over Australia in second. Meanwhile Spain’s win sees the team solidify its third place position on the leaderboard with 65 points – a comfortable nine point margin ahead of ROCKWOOL DEN in fourth.

Giles Scott and Emirates Team GBR remain in eighth, finishing the weekend with an 8-5-5-7-7 scoreline.

Race 4 results:

1st Switzerland

2nd Canada

3rd Spain

Race 5 results:

1st New Zealand

2nd Australia

3rd France