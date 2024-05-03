SailGP USA dramatically capsizes during Bermuda’s practice racing

Taylor Canfield’s United States dramatically capsized during Bermuda’s practice racing.

The incident unfolded in the third practice race of the day, when the top of the wing looked to invert the wrong way.

The USA F50 immediately flipped over, but luckily missed the nearby teams of Emirates GBR and New Zealand. Thankfully all athletes are accounted for, and the damage sustained to the F50 is being assessed.

The rest of practice racing was incident free, with ROCKWOOL DEN, New Zealand and Australia topping the leaderboard after three fleet races.

Bermuda marks the 10th stop on Season 4’s 13-event calendar and sees six teams – over half the fleet – aiming for a podium position to keep them in contention for the Season 4 Grand Final.

SailGP returns to the iconic island of Bermuda for the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix

Racing begins Saturday 4 May and completes on Sunday 5 May.