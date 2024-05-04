SailGP – Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix this weekend

Bermuda marks the 10th stop on SailGP Season 4’s 13-event calendar and sees six teams – over half the fleet – aiming for a podium position to keep them in contention for the Season 4 Grand Final.

Following three opening fleet races on Saturday, 4 May, there will be further racing on Sunday to determine the three Finalists who will proceed into the winner-takes-all, three boat Final.

After securing their fourth Season 4 victory at home in Christchurch, New Zealand has taken the season lead from Australia. The Aussies, who had a disastrous event in Christchurch, are nine points away from the Kiwis – in second with 59 points while Spain sits in third.



The Emirates GBR Team, led by a jet-lagged looking Giles Scott, who flew-in straight from the first day on the water with the INEOS Britannia new AC75 in Barcelona, sit in eighth and need to take advantage of the closeness of the points to move up.



Racing is scheduled to take place from 18:00 hrs on each race day.