SailGP – Bermuda Sail Grand Prix Day 1

Two race wins for the dominant Aussie team on day one of the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix.

Tom Slingsby won the first two races and then added a third place behind Spain and Denmark in the third to lead by five points from a hard charging Canada, with Rockwool Denmark and New Zealand tied in third place.

Diego Botin and the Spain SailGP Team, rocketed accross the start for the third race of the day at an incredible speed of 73 km/h – providing the team with a huge advantage.

After a head to head battle with Nicolai Sehested and the ROCKWOOL Denmark SailGP Team – Los Gallos strategically secured a win to finish the first day of racing on a high note.

Giles Scott and Emirates GBR improved to sixth but still struggled with the starts.

The USA did not compete in Bermuda after damage sustained to the F50 during the team’s dramatic capsize was deemed too severe to repair in time.

Data provided by the United States F50 defined the cause of the capsize as ‘user error’ – wing trimmer Victor Diaz de Leon meant to flatten the wing but instead accidentally pressed a button which inverted it when he was positioned on the starboard side of the boat.



Final Racing is scheduled to take place from 18:00 hrs on Sunday.