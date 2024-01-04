Ben Ainslie steps down as Driver of Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team

Ben Ainslie is stepping down as driver of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team to be replaced by two-time Olympic gold medallist Giles Scott with immediate effect.

Ainslie, who will continue his role of Emirates GBR CEO, said the decision was ‘probably the toughest decision’ of his sporting career, but ‘it’s time to let the next generation come through’.

Scott will drive the Emirates GBR F50 at next week’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Speaking about the decision, Ainslie said: “Like any big decision, there’s plenty that goes into it and a lot of factors at play.”

“As the CEO of both Emirates GBR and the INEOS Britannia America’s Cup Team, and most importantly I’m a husband and father, at some point you’ve got to realize that you can’t do everything.”



The decision, widely expected within the sport, will allow Ainslie to focus on the upcoming America’s Cup match, where he has had a tough time in the two pre AC40 events, which he admitted was due to a lack of focus, and something had to change.

With the new Ineos Britannia AC75 cup boat now in build and due to be launched in the Spring, he will be able to focus full-time on bringing the Cup boat to racing pitch ready for the start of the third America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta, which will be in the AC75 for the first time.

This will be in August 2024, shortly before the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series, 29 August to 7 October, to decide who will face Emirates Team New Zealand for the 37th America’s Cup in mid October.

Ainslie described Scott, who is also his teammate on the INEOS Britannia America’s Cup Team, as ‘one of the best in the sport’.

“He’s an incredible sailor, one of the best I’ve ever raced with, but he’s also a very mature, level-headed person and that’s why I think he will do a fantastic job in SailGP,” he said.

Scott said his appointment as Emirates GBR driver was ‘a big moment’.

“I’ve got some catching up to do, but the Emirates GBR Team is a great squad, everybody involved is hugely experienced and top quality sailors.”

“I’ve got to step up to the mark and do the best job I can to fill those big old boots that Ben’s left behind.”

Scott joins the Emirates GBR SailGP Team as Driver, alongside Hannah Mills OBE as Strategist, Iain Jensen as Wing Trimmer, Luke Parkinson as Flight Controller, Matt Gotrel MBE, Neil Hunter and Nick Hutton as Grinders and Hannah Diamond as Reserve Sailor.

