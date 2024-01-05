2024 Oceania & Australian ILCA Open – Beckett closes on leader

Britain’s Micky Beckett closed to within one point of event leader Lorenzo Chiavarini of Italy at the completion of the qualification series.
Beckett discarded an 8 from his score after winning the second flight race, with Chiavarini keeping the lead with a 2 and discarding a 21.
New Zealander Tom Saunders moves into third overall with 19 pts after a 1 and 4, with Dan Whiteley GBR posting his best day with a 3, 3, to take fourth on 23 pts.
Other fight winners were Arthit Mikhail Romanyk THA to place 19th and Nik Aaron Willim GER to place tenth overall.
The fleet will now split into gold and silver fleets for the final series racing completing on Monday 8 January.
Thunderstorms and offshore breezes are expected for the next two days.
ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships – Leaders after 6 races (102 entries)
1st ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 3 1 2 9 2 -21 – – 17 pts
2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 6 2 3 6 -8 1 – – 18 pts
3rd NZL Tom Saunders – – 7 -16 6 1 1 4 – – 19 pts
4th GBR Daniel Whiteley – – -13 3 7 7 3 3 – – 23 pts
5th GER Philipp Buhl – – 4 5 -13 1 3 12 – – 25 pts
6th AUS Matt Wearn – – 12 2 4 2 5 -19 – – 25 pts
7th GUA Juan Maegli – – 4 8 6 5 -15 3 – – 26 pts
8th AUS Luke Elliott – – 1 15 3 2 -25 6 – – 27 pts
9th NED Duko Bos – – 2 4 7 -13 4 10 – – 27 pts
10th GER Nik Aaron Willim – – 5 12 -32 3 7 1 – – 28 pts
11th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 7 9 5 5 -13 2 – – 28 pts
12th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 6 1 10 4 -26 13 – – 34 pts
13th AUS Ethan McAullay – – 9 6 1 9 -17 9 – – 34 pts
14th GER Justin Barth – – -15 4 10 8 2 14 – – 38 pts
15th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 1 17 15 3 -27 8 – – 44 pts
16th AUS Zac Littlewood – – 10 14 15 4 9 -22 – – 52 pts
17th CRO Bruno Gaspic – – 9 -26 12 10 5 16 – – 52 pts
18th CHI Clemente Seguel Lacamara – – 14 13 -52 8 16 2 – – 53 pts
19th THA Arthit Mikhail Romanyk – – 14 -28 19 13 1 11 – – 58 pts
20th USA Leo Boucher – – -23 12 11 11 12 16 – – 62 pts
Other GBR:
32nd GBR Sam Whaley – – 12 15 18 -41 28 5.0 – – 78 pts
45th GBR James Percival-Cooke – – -33 16 22 17 18 23 – – 96 pts
55th GBR Finley Dickinson – – -52 6 24 25 39 18.0 – – 112 pts