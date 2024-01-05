2024 Oceania & Australian ILCA Open – Beckett closes on leader

Britain’s Micky Beckett closed to within one point of event leader Lorenzo Chiavarini of Italy at the completion of the qualification series.

Beckett discarded an 8 from his score after winning the second flight race, with Chiavarini keeping the lead with a 2 and discarding a 21.

New Zealander Tom Saunders moves into third overall with 19 pts after a 1 and 4, with Dan Whiteley GBR posting his best day with a 3, 3, to take fourth on 23 pts.

Other fight winners were Arthit Mikhail Romanyk THA to place 19th and Nik Aaron Willim GER to place tenth overall.

The fleet will now split into gold and silver fleets for the final series racing completing on Monday 8 January.

Thunderstorms and offshore breezes are expected for the next two days.

ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships – Leaders after 6 races (102 entries)

1st ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 3 1 2 9 2 -21 – – 17 pts

2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 6 2 3 6 -8 1 – – 18 pts

3rd NZL Tom Saunders – – 7 -16 6 1 1 4 – – 19 pts

4th GBR Daniel Whiteley – – -13 3 7 7 3 3 – – 23 pts

5th GER Philipp Buhl – – 4 5 -13 1 3 12 – – 25 pts

6th AUS Matt Wearn – – 12 2 4 2 5 -19 – – 25 pts

7th GUA Juan Maegli – – 4 8 6 5 -15 3 – – 26 pts

8th AUS Luke Elliott – – 1 15 3 2 -25 6 – – 27 pts

9th NED Duko Bos – – 2 4 7 -13 4 10 – – 27 pts

10th GER Nik Aaron Willim – – 5 12 -32 3 7 1 – – 28 pts

11th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 7 9 5 5 -13 2 – – 28 pts

12th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 6 1 10 4 -26 13 – – 34 pts

13th AUS Ethan McAullay – – 9 6 1 9 -17 9 – – 34 pts

14th GER Justin Barth – – -15 4 10 8 2 14 – – 38 pts

15th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 1 17 15 3 -27 8 – – 44 pts

16th AUS Zac Littlewood – – 10 14 15 4 9 -22 – – 52 pts

17th CRO Bruno Gaspic – – 9 -26 12 10 5 16 – – 52 pts

18th CHI Clemente Seguel Lacamara – – 14 13 -52 8 16 2 – – 53 pts

19th THA Arthit Mikhail Romanyk – – 14 -28 19 13 1 11 – – 58 pts

20th USA Leo Boucher – – -23 12 11 11 12 16 – – 62 pts

Other GBR:

32nd GBR Sam Whaley – – 12 15 18 -41 28 5.0 – – 78 pts

45th GBR James Percival-Cooke – – -33 16 22 17 18 23 – – 96 pts

55th GBR Finley Dickinson – – -52 6 24 25 39 18.0 – – 112 pts

Full results available here . . .