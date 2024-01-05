Tasar World Championship – USA pair are new leaders on Day 2

The second day of the Tasar World Championship saw a considerable change to the leaderboard.

Consistant sailing over three races took Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee of the USA to a ten point lead after discard over five races.

Second are Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne of New Zealand, one points ahead of Chris Dance and Peter Hackett, and Harrison Sly and Zara Challis tied on 26 pts.

In fifth are the day 1 leaders James Sly and Eliza Solly with 31 pts and the only pair in the leading group to have actually won a race (race 1).

Race winners on day 2 were, Satoshi Kami and Kami of Japan in races 3 and 4 (18th overall) and Australia’s Aaron Linton and Jay Whittem in race 5 (13 overall).

Britain’s Steve and Sara Cockerill had a 21, 12 and a 37 discard to place 16th overall.

2024 Tasar World Championship – Leaders after 5 races (107 entries)

1st USA Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee – – 4 [5.0] 4 4 3 – – 15 pts

2nd NZL Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – [31.0] 3 3 8 11 – – 25 pts

3rd AUS Chris Dance and Peter Hackett – – 11 4 2 [11.0] 9 – – 26 pts

4th AUS Harrison Sly and Zara Challis – – [48.0] 2 5 12 7 – – 26 pts

5th AUS James Sly and Eliza Solly – – 2 25 [35.0] 3 1 – – 31 pts

6th USA Jay Renehan and Lisa Renehan – – 6 8 7 10 [108.0B] – – 31 pts

7th USA Michael Karas and Molly Karas – – 16 [18.0] 6 7 10 – – 39 pts

8th AUS Robert Douglass and Nicole Douglass – – 7 11 12 18 [108.0B] – – 48 pts

9th USA Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Analucia Clarkson – – 12 17 15 [17.0] 5 – – 49 pts

10th AUS Brad Jones and Allegra Jones – – 15 9 10 [37.0] 16 – – 50 pts

11th AUS Lachlan Heath and Carmen Walker – – 5 37 14 1 [108.0B] – – 57 pts

12th AUS Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley – – 13 [33.0] 31 6 8 – – 58 pts

13th AUS Aaron Linton and Jay Whittem – – 1 [42.0] 40 15 4 – – 60 pts

14th AUS Peter Davies and Pia Lehtonen-Davies – – 22 6 8 [32.0] 26 – – 62 pts

15th AUS Mark Bulka and Oliver Bulka – – 3 45 17 2 [108.0B] – – 67 pts

16th GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – [37.0] 12 21 22 12 – – 67 pts

17th AUS Craig Mcphee and Wayne Hale – – [30.0] 13 29 13 13 – – 68 pts

18th JPN Satoshi Kami and Saori Kami – – 17 1 1 50 [78.0] – – 69 pts

19th AUS Jon Holroyd and Tom Johnston – – 10 [50.0] 48 5 6 – – 69 pts

20th AUS Joshua Faddy and Paula Cummins – – [35.0] 21 23 9 17 – – 70 pts

Full results available here . . .