Tasar World Championship – USA pair are new leaders on Day 2

The second day of the Tasar World Championship saw a considerable change to the leaderboard.
Consistant sailing over three races took Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee of the USA to a ten point lead after discard over five races.
Second are Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne of New Zealand, one points ahead of Chris Dance and Peter Hackett, and Harrison Sly and Zara Challis tied on 26 pts.
In fifth are the day 1 leaders James Sly and Eliza Solly with 31 pts and the only pair in the leading group to have actually won a race (race 1).
Race winners on day 2 were, Satoshi Kami and Kami of Japan in races 3 and 4 (18th overall) and Australia’s Aaron Linton and Jay Whittem in race 5 (13 overall).
Britain’s Steve and Sara Cockerill had a 21, 12 and a 37 discard to place 16th overall.
2024 Tasar World Championship – Leaders after 5 races (107 entries)
1st USA Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee – – 4 [5.0] 4 4 3 – – 15 pts
2nd NZL Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – [31.0] 3 3 8 11 – – 25 pts
3rd AUS Chris Dance and Peter Hackett – – 11 4 2 [11.0] 9 – – 26 pts
4th AUS Harrison Sly and Zara Challis – – [48.0] 2 5 12 7 – – 26 pts
5th AUS James Sly and Eliza Solly – – 2 25 [35.0] 3 1 – – 31 pts
6th USA Jay Renehan and Lisa Renehan – – 6 8 7 10 [108.0B] – – 31 pts
7th USA Michael Karas and Molly Karas – – 16 [18.0] 6 7 10 – – 39 pts
8th AUS Robert Douglass and Nicole Douglass – – 7 11 12 18 [108.0B] – – 48 pts
9th USA Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Analucia Clarkson – – 12 17 15 [17.0] 5 – – 49 pts
10th AUS Brad Jones and Allegra Jones – – 15 9 10 [37.0] 16 – – 50 pts
11th AUS Lachlan Heath and Carmen Walker – – 5 37 14 1 [108.0B] – – 57 pts
12th AUS Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley – – 13 [33.0] 31 6 8 – – 58 pts
13th AUS Aaron Linton and Jay Whittem – – 1 [42.0] 40 15 4 – – 60 pts
14th AUS Peter Davies and Pia Lehtonen-Davies – – 22 6 8 [32.0] 26 – – 62 pts
15th AUS Mark Bulka and Oliver Bulka – – 3 45 17 2 [108.0B] – – 67 pts
16th GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – [37.0] 12 21 22 12 – – 67 pts
17th AUS Craig Mcphee and Wayne Hale – – [30.0] 13 29 13 13 – – 68 pts
18th JPN Satoshi Kami and Saori Kami – – 17 1 1 50 [78.0] – – 69 pts
19th AUS Jon Holroyd and Tom Johnston – – 10 [50.0] 48 5 6 – – 69 pts
20th AUS Joshua Faddy and Paula Cummins – – [35.0] 21 23 9 17 – – 70 pts