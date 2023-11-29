How is this British America’s Cup challenge different this time?

INEOS Britannia skipper Sir Ben Ainslie and Operations Director Dave Endean talk candidly and exclusively to Matt Sheahan about how this challenge differs from the last Cup attempt down in Auckland.

There is little doubt that on the technical front, the 37th America’s Cup is the most challenging anyone can remember.

Design teams are having to get their heads around having just one shot at the AC75 that will be used once the points start to count while taking their cues from the 12m development boat.

Meanwhile, the crews hare having to get to grips with the AC40 as well as the SailGP F50. As a result it’s a pretty complex Cup when it comes to team management too.



For those, including the British who have chosen to take part in SailGP as well as the racing in the AC40 one designs there is nowhere to hide when things go wrong.

The bottom line is that you need to be thick skinned as well as talented in this Cup, traits that clearly haven’t escaped the attention of Ainslie and Endean

Filmed during the Preliminary regatta in Vilanova it’s a fascinating insight into just how complex this Cup cycle is along with how the British team is taking it on.

For the second Preliminary regatta in Jeddah, fleet racing practice begins at 1.30pm (local Jeddah time) with three races scheduled on Wednesday 29 November 2023.

