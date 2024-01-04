2024 Oceania & Australian ILCA Open – Lorenzo Chiavarini keeps lead after Day 2

Italy’s Lorenzo Chiavarini maintained his lead after two more races at the ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships at Adelaide SC.
Chiavarini, a former GBR Sailing Squad member, but born in Rome he recently swapped to represent Italy in the selection run-up to the Paris Olympics.
He leads by two points from former GBR teammate Micky Beckett, and five points from the Aussie pair Matt Wearn and Luke Elliott.
Ethan McAullay AUS won the first flight race of the day, with Ford McCann USA winning the other. Chiavarini took a second and Britain’s Beckett a third.
In the second flight races of the day, Philipp Buhl of Germany and Tom Saunders of New Zealand were the winners.
Wearn and Elliott both posted second places with Beckett adding a sixth to move into second overall. Chiavarini finished ninth, enough to keep his overall lead.
Other GBR leaderboard places . . . Daniel Whiteley 12th, Sam Whaley 39th, James Percival-Cooke 42nd and Finley Dickinson 57th.
The discard will take effect after six races are completed.
ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships – Leaders after 4 races (102 entries)
1st ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 3 1 2 9 – – 15 pts
2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 6 2 3 6 – – 17 pts
3rd AUS Matt Wearn – – 12 2 4 2 – – 20 pts
4th AUS Luke Elliott – – 1 15 3 2 – – 21 pts
5th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 6 1 10 4 – – 21 pts
6th GER Philipp Buhl – – 4 5 13 1 – – 23 pts
7th GUA Juan Maegli – – 4 8 6 5 – – 23 pts
8th AUS Ethan McAullay – – 9 6 1 9 – – 25 pts
9th NED Duko Bos – – 2 4 7 13 – – 26 pts
10th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 7 9 5 5 – – 26 pts
11th NZL Tom Saunders – – 7 16 6 1 – – 30 pts
12th GBR Daniel Whiteley – – 13 3 7 7 – – 30 pts
13th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 1 17 15 3 – – 36 pts
14th GER Justin Barth – – 15 4 10 8 – – 37 pts
15th AUS Zac Littlewood – – 10 14 15 4 – – 43 pts
16th CAN James Juhasz – – 16 5 18 7 – – 46 pts
17th MNE Milivoj Dukic – – 2 3 24 23 – – 52 pts
18th GER Nik Aaron Willim – – 5 12 32 3 – – 52 pts
19th SWE Emil Bengtson – – 19 23 2 10 – – 54 pts
20th NOR Uffe Tomasgaard – – 8 24 8 16 – – 56 pts