2024 Oceania & Australian ILCA Open – Lorenzo Chiavarini keeps lead after Day 2

Italy’s Lorenzo Chiavarini maintained his lead after two more races at the ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships at Adelaide SC.

Chiavarini, a former GBR Sailing Squad member, but born in Rome he recently swapped to represent Italy in the selection run-up to the Paris Olympics.

He leads by two points from former GBR teammate Micky Beckett, and five points from the Aussie pair Matt Wearn and Luke Elliott.

Ethan McAullay AUS won the first flight race of the day, with Ford McCann USA winning the other. Chiavarini took a second and Britain’s Beckett a third.

In the second flight races of the day, Philipp Buhl of Germany and Tom Saunders of New Zealand were the winners.

Wearn and Elliott both posted second places with Beckett adding a sixth to move into second overall. Chiavarini finished ninth, enough to keep his overall lead.

Other GBR leaderboard places . . . Daniel Whiteley 12th, Sam Whaley 39th, James Percival-Cooke 42nd and Finley Dickinson 57th.

The discard will take effect after six races are completed.

ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships – Leaders after 4 races (102 entries)

1st ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 3 1 2 9 – – 15 pts

2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 6 2 3 6 – – 17 pts

3rd AUS Matt Wearn – – 12 2 4 2 – – 20 pts

4th AUS Luke Elliott – – 1 15 3 2 – – 21 pts

5th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 6 1 10 4 – – 21 pts

6th GER Philipp Buhl – – 4 5 13 1 – – 23 pts

7th GUA Juan Maegli – – 4 8 6 5 – – 23 pts

8th AUS Ethan McAullay – – 9 6 1 9 – – 25 pts

9th NED Duko Bos – – 2 4 7 13 – – 26 pts

10th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 7 9 5 5 – – 26 pts

11th NZL Tom Saunders – – 7 16 6 1 – – 30 pts

12th GBR Daniel Whiteley – – 13 3 7 7 – – 30 pts

13th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 1 17 15 3 – – 36 pts

14th GER Justin Barth – – 15 4 10 8 – – 37 pts

15th AUS Zac Littlewood – – 10 14 15 4 – – 43 pts

16th CAN James Juhasz – – 16 5 18 7 – – 46 pts

17th MNE Milivoj Dukic – – 2 3 24 23 – – 52 pts

18th GER Nik Aaron Willim – – 5 12 32 3 – – 52 pts

19th SWE Emil Bengtson – – 19 23 2 10 – – 54 pts

20th NOR Uffe Tomasgaard – – 8 24 8 16 – – 56 pts

