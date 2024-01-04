Tasar World Championship – James Sly and Eliza Solly take day 1 lead

The 2024 Tasar World Championship opened with two races at the Sandringham Yacht Club, Melbourne.

James Sly and Eliza Solly AUS top the leaderboard with 3 and 1, to take a four point lead ahead of Jonathan and Libby Johnson Mckee of the USA with a 4 and 3.

In third place are Jon Holroyd and Tom Johnston AUS with a 5 and 6 on 11pts, fourth are Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley with 14pts and fifth Stasi Burzycki and Sophia Kasper USA on 16pts.

Winner of the first race were Lachlan Heath and Carmen Walker AUS, with second Mark and Oliver Bulka AUS. They finished the day in 47 and 48 places after BFD penalties.

Sly and Solly won the second race ahead of Burzycki and Kasper.

Steve and Sarah Cockerill GBR finished 14th with a 22 and 12.

2024 Tasar World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (107 entries)

1st AUS James Sly and Eliza Solly – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd USA Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd AUS Jon Holroyd and Tom Johnston – – 5 6 – – 11 pts

4th AUS Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley – – 6 8 – – 14 pts

5th USA Stasi Burzycki and Sophia Kasper – – 14 2 – – 16 pts

6th USA Michael Karas and Molly Karas – – 7 10 – – 17 pts

7th AUS Aaron Linton and Jay Whittem – – 15 4 – – 19 pts

8th AUS Harrison Sly and Zara Challis – – 12 7 – – 19 pts

9th AUS Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 8 11 – – 19 pts

10th AUS Chris Dance and Peter Hackett – – 11 9 – – 20 pts

11th USA Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Analucia Clarkson – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

12th AUS Joshua Faddy and Paula Cummins – – 9 17 – – 26 pts

13th AUS Craig Mcphee and Wayne Hale – – 13 13 – – 26 pts

14th GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – 22 12 – – 34 pts

15th USA Ellie Ungar and Jackson Mccoy – – 20 18 – – 38 pts

16th AUS Mat Himson and Carly Potter – – 19 21 – – 40 pts

17th AUS Chas Thompson and Peter Martin – – 21 23 – – 44 pts

18th AUS Claire Medd and Simon Medd – – 27 19 – – 46 pts

19th AUS Brad Jones and Allegra Jones – – 37 16 – – 53 pts

20th AUS David Chapman and Eliza Davis – – 39 15 – – 54 pts

Full results available here . . .