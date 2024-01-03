2024 Oceania & Australian ILCA Open & Youth Championships – Day 1

Italy’s Lorenzo Chiavarini leads after Day 1 of the ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships at Adelaide Sailing Club.

Chiavarini, with a 3 and 1 tops the leaderboard with 4 points, ahead of Milivoj Dukic (Montenegro) with 2 and 3 on 5 pts and Duko Bos (Netherlands) 2 and 4 with 7 pts.

In fourth place is Britain’s Micky Beckett with 6 and 2 on 8 pts. Dan Whiteley 13, 3 is 12th with 16 pts and Sam Whaley 24th with 27pts.

Matt Wearn is best placed Aussie with a 12 and 2 in 9th place one point ahead of countrymen, Ethan McAullay with a 9 and 6 , and Luke Elliott with a 1 and 15.

This event is a primer for the ICLA 7 Worlds starting 24 to 31 January.

ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships – Provisional Leaders after 2 races (102 entries)

1st ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd MNE Milivoj Dukic – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd NED Duko Bos – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

5th GBR Michael Beckett – – 6 2 – – 8 pts

6th GER Philipp Buhl – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

7th GUA Juan Maegli – – 4 8 – – 12 pts

8th HEL Nooa Laukkanen – – 5 8 – – 13 pts

9th AUS Matt Wearn – – 12 2 – – 14 pts

10th AUS Ethan McAullay – – 9 6 – – 15 pts

11th AUS Luke Elliott – – 1 15 – – 16 pts

12th GBR Daniel Whiteley – – 13 3 – – 16 pts

13th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

14th GER Nik Aaron Willim – – 5 12 – – 17 pts

15th NOR Theodor Middelthon – – 8 9 – – 17 pts

16th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 1 17 – – 18 pts

17th ARG Francisco Guaragna Rigonat – – 11 7 – – 18 pts

18th GER Justin Barth – – 15 4 – – 19 pts

19th CAN James Juhasz – – 16 5 – – 21 pts

20th NZL George Gautrey – – 3 20 – – 23 pts

21st NZL Tom Saunders – – 7 16 – – 23 pts

22nd AUS Zac Littlewood – – 10 14 – – 24 pts

23rd NZL Caleb Armit – – 17 10 – – 27 pts

24th GBR Sam Whaley – – 12 15 – – 27 pts

Full results available here . . .