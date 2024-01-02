SailGP’s anonymous poll votes Ben Ainslie biggest trash talker

Emirates GBR’s Ben Ainslie was voted the biggest trash-talker by athletes across the fleet while Hannah Mills was picked by her peers as the league’s best strategist.

The results of SailGP’s 2023 anonymous athlete poll have been revealed after athletes from across the league were quizzed on various topics, from event locations to the sport’s biggest characters.

Elsewhere, Canada driver Phil Robertson was voted the most aggressive driver.

While SailGP athletes also voted Canada as the team most likely to cause a crash and the team they’d least like to sail for.

The worst comms mantle was handed to the USA, while the athlete SailGP’s sailors most wanted to see enter SailGP was league CEO Russell Coutts himself.

Australia wing trimmer Kyle Langford took the title as SailGP’s most underrated athlete.

Christchurch in New Zealand, which was recently added to the Season 4 calendar, was voted the best location

While athletes agreed that Cadiz in Spain has the best crowds.

SailGP league are still on track to meet for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council on 13 and 14 January.