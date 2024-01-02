International Fleet ready in Lanzarote for RORC Transatlantic Race

The Royal Ocean Racing Club starts the 2024 racing season with the 10th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race, starting from Lanzarote on the 7 January 2024.

The RORC fleet will set off from Marina Lanzarote to race 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, bound for Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada, West Indies.

The official entry list boasts 22 teams of eight different nations, crewed by sailors from 20 different countries.

France has the most admissions with eight boats and 43 French nationals racing in the RORC fleet. Entries are also in from Austria, Great Britain, Germany, Monaco, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States of America.

Four Multihulls will be in contention for race honours with three MOD70s as favourites for Multihull Line Honours. Six Maxi yachts will be vying for the overall win under IRC and the IMA Transatlantic Trophy for the first Maxi to finish the race.

The RORC Transatlantic Race is a World Sailing Offshore Special Regulations Category One Race.

The race is supported by Calero Marinas, the International Maxi Association, and the Yacht Club de France.

The RORC Transatlantic Race is part of the RORC Season’s Points Championship, the world’s largest offshore racing series.

