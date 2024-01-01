Two Olympic classes open the New Year with World Championships

Two Olympic classes are holding their World Championships as we roll into the New Year.

Apart from providing an early indication of the likely front-runners at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, they provide another chance for countries to gain qualification for the Games.

First up are the 2024 ILCA 6 (Radial) Women’s World Championships, taking place in Mar del Plata, Argentina at the Yacht Club Argentino, from 3 to 10 January.

First racing will take place on Friday 5 January.

This event has attracted 109 Entries from 47 Countries., including four entries from Britain.

Team GB is already qualified in the event but has yet to name their selection for Paris Games.

Competing in Argentina will be the top four world ranked British competitors:

Hannah Snellgrove – WR 39

Matilda Nicholls – WR 42

Daisy Collingridge – WR 43

Molly Sacker – WR 71



The second early season Olympic event is the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser) 2024 World Championship taking in Australia at the Adelaide Sailing Club, from 24 to 31 January.

First racing will take place Friday 26 January.

Micky Beckett, world ranked #3, has already been selected for Team GB, but heading to the Games with the World title would be a considerable boost . . . although there will be teammates keen to prove they should have been selected.

Taking place ahead of the Worlds are the Oceania & Australian Open and Youth Championships from 1 to 8 January.

First racing is Wednesday 3rd January.

The Oceania event will be followed by the ILCA 7 Men’s and ILCA 7 and ILCA 6 Masters World Championships. All together there will be more than 600 boats competing which will be the largest sailing event in South Australia’s history.

British Entries for ILCA 7 Men’s 2024 World Championship:

Michael Beckett – WR 3

Sam Whaley – WR 21

Daniel Whiteley – WR 23

James Percival-Cooke – WR 73

Finley Dickinson – WR 78

In addition Britain has still to qualify in two Olympic events – the men’s Kite (Formula Kite) and the mixed dinghy (470 dinghy).

