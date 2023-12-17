Final World Sailing Fleet Rankings for 2023

With qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games now firmly in play, World Sailing have issued the final Olympic Classes Fleet Rankings for 2023.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has already named ten Team GB athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but there is still more to be done.

Selected GB Team World Rankings 12 December:

Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17) – John Gimson and Anna Burnet – WR 1

Men’s Skiff (49er) – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – WR 12

Women’s Skiff (49erFX) – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – WR 9

Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL) – Emma Wilson – WR 5

Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL) – Sam Sills – WR 5

Women’s Kite (Formula Kite) – Ellie Aldridge – WR 3

Men’s Dinghy (ILCA 7) – Michael Beckett – WR 3

This leaves one more selecttion still to be named for the eight events that Britain has qualified for – the women’s dinghy, sailed in the ILCA 6 dinghy.

That selection is likely to depend on the results achieved at the upcoming 2024 ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship.

Taking place in Mar del Plata, Argentina at the Yacht Club Argentino, from 3 to 10 January, it has attracted 109 Entries from 47 Countries.

British Entries for ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship:

Hannah Snellgrove – WR 39

Matilda Nicholls – WR 42

Daisy Collingridge – WR 43

Molly Sacker – WR 71

In addition Britain has still yet to qualify in two events – the men’s Kite (Formula Kite) and the mixed dinghy (470 dinghy).

Qualification for the men’s Kite event is down to Britain’s top ranked Connor Bainbridge WR 11, and for the mixed 470 dinghy qualification . . . Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris WR 14, and Vita Heathcote and Chris Grub WR 20.

The 470 have their 2024 Worlds (and Olympic qualification place) at Palma de Mallorca, Spain at the end of February.

If they fail to claim one of the qualification spots, then there is also a ‘Last Chance Regatta’ for the ten Olympic events at the 2024 Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres, in April.

In addition to the women’s ILCA6 Championship, the men will take part in their ILCA7 2024 World Championship in Australia at the Adelaide Sailing Club, from 24 to 31 January.

And while Micky Beckett, world ranked #3, has already been seletcrd for Team GB, heading to the Games with the World title would be a considerable boost . . . although there will be teammates keen to prove they should have been selected.

British Entries for ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship:

Michael Beckett WR 3

Sam Whaley WR 21

Daniel Whiteley WR 23

James Percival-Cooke WR 73

Finley Dickinson WR 78

