Ian Williams wins 7th World Match Racing Tour World Championship

Ian Williams won his seventh World Match Racing Tour World Title in Shenzhen, China.

Williams and his Chinaone.Ningbo team of Jon Gundersen, Richard Sydenham and Gerrard Mitchell, overcame New Zealand’s Megan Thomson 3 – 1 in their semi-final, and then faced Gavin Brady of the USA in the Final best of five series.

Brady took the first match, with Williams sweeping the next three to win his seventh World Match Racing title.

In the sail-off for third place Megan Thomson took a narrow victory over Johnie Berntsson of Sweden.

Semi-final Teams: Ian Williams – Chinaone.Ningbo Gavin Brady – True Blue Racing Johnie Berntsson – Berntsson Racing Megan Thomson – 2.0 Racing

The Shenzhen Baoan Match Cup is the 2023 World Match Race Tour Final, with the winner being crowned World Sailing 2023 Open Match Racing World Champion.

Racing took place in Da Chan Bay in Baoan District, Shenzhen, China, with twelve teams competing in FarEast 28R class keelboats from 13th–17th December 2023.